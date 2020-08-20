More than 50 people have died so far this month as temperatures soar to a whopping 106 degrees

TOKYO >> The Japan Meteorological Agency urged people to take measures against heatstroke Monday as a high-pressure system over the country pushed temperatures as high as 106 degrees. Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, recorded the temperature, tying the national record.

In other areas, thermometers reached 95 degrees and higher.

The record high was last recorded in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, in July 2018.

Japan’s high temperatures have been lethal. In Tokyo alone, at least 53 people have died from heatstroke so far this month.

The agency said the extreme heat is likely to continue through today. It recommended people stay indoors and use air conditioning and other prevention measures against heatstroke.

Reports of hospitalizations and fatalities surged on Sunday, the last day of the Bon Festival holiday.

In Nishio, Aichi Prefecture, a man in his 90s was found unconscious in his bed Sunday morning. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Deaths in Hamamatsu and Fujimi were also attributed to the heat.

According to the Tokyo Fire Department, 252 people ages 6 to 99 were taken to hospitals for heatstroke, and seven of them, in their 70s to 90s, were in critical condition. More than half of those hospitalized were 70 and older.

The agency said temperatures of 95 degrees and higher are expected to continue in many parts of Japan throughout the week.

“There is a risk of heatstroke even indoors or at night,” said an agency spokesperson. “We want everyone to take sufficient measures.”