Aloha Stadium to close during Oahu’s stay-at-home order

Aloha Stadium will cease all operations, including the Swap Meet and Marketplace, during Oahu’s two-week stay-at-home order, stadium leadership said in a news release today.

The closure will start Saturday. The stay-at-home order extends through Sept. 9, according to the city’s emergency order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Hawaii.

The announcement, from Gov. David Ige, Comptroller Curt Otaguro, Stadium Authority Chairman Ross Yamasaki, Manager Scott Chan and Deputy Manager Ryan Andrews, said they will continue to monitor reports from Ige’s office, the state Department of Health and the state Legislature about when to reopen, although Sept. 12 appears to be a target date for reopening.

More information can be found at alohastadium.hawaii.gov.