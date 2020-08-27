2 DOE employees at Kapolei juvenile detention facility test positive for COVID-19

Two employees who provide educational services to youth detained at the Hale Hoomalu Juvenile Detention Facility in Kapolei have tested positive for COVID-19, the Department of Education announced today.

Three other DOE employees from the same office tested negative and a fourth is awaiting test results.

The cases come after a youth held at Hale Hoomalu tested positive on Saturday. Thirteen youth are housed in individual rooms at the detention facility, which is designed for 66 residents.

“He was already in medical isolation and did not have any contact with other juveniles,” the state Judiciary said in a news release Wednesday.

The DOE said all its employees and the students followed safety precautions, wearing masks and staying six feet apart. Close contacts were notified immediately and placed on leave, the department said.

“We are publicly reporting these cases due to the fact that for the first time there is more than one case — not within the same household — at a HIDOE work site and involves students residing at the location,” Superintendent Christina Kishimoto said. “Our COVID Response Team is working closely with the impacted leadership for this area to monitor the situation along with the Hawaii State Judiciary.”

Two Judiciary employees who work at Hale Hoomalu have also contracted coronavirus. The most recent got the positive result on Monday but had no close prolonged contact with any minors, according to a news release from the Judiciary. The other last worked on Aug. 11 and tested positive on Aug. 20, and “posed no risk to anyone in the facility,” the Judiciary said.