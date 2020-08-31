Television and radio – Aug. 31, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|Some MLB and NBA games involving West Coast teams might be blacked out.
|*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|***—delayed. All games subject to blackout.
|TV
|Today
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|NASCAR: Whelen Modified Tour Series
|9 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|BASEBALL
|MLB: Mariners at Angels
|10:10 a.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|MLB: Cardinals at Reds12:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MLB: Padres at Rockies
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MLB: Padres at Rockies
|3:30 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|KBO: Teams TBA
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs
|Eastern semi, G1: Heat vs. Bucks
|12:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Western rd. 1, G6: Rockets vs. Thunder
|3 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Chicago vs. Indiana
|noon
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Los Angeles vs. Minnesota
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|CYCLING: Tour de France
|Stage 3
|1:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conf. Second Round
|Eastern, G5: Bruins vs. Lightning
|1 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Western, G5: Stars vs. Avalanche
|3:45 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|TENNIS
|U.S. Open
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|U.S. Open
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING: ARCA
|Menards West Series
|11 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|BASEBALL
|KBO: Teams TBA (cont.)
|midnight
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|MLB: Blue Jays at Marlins
|12:40 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|MLB: Athletics at Mariners
|3:40 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|3:40 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|KBO: Teams TBA
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs
|East Semi, G2: Celtics vs. Raptors
|11:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|West 1st rd, G7: Jazz vs. Nuggets
|2:30 p.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Connecticut vs. New York
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|CYCLING: Tour de France
|Stage 4
|1:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conf. Second Round
|Eastern, G5: Islanders vs. Flyers
|1 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Western, G5: Canucks vs. Golden Knights
|3:45 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER: Canadian Premier League
|York9 FC vs. FC Edmonton
|2 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|TENNIS
|U.S. Open
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|U.S. Open
|11 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|U.S. Open
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|U.S. Open***
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Radio
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Rays at Yankees
|1:05 p.m.
|1500-AM
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NBA playoffs: teams TBA
|2:30 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|3:40 p.m.
|990-AM
|NHL playoffs: Golden Knights vs. Canucks
|3:45 p.m.
|1500-AM
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.