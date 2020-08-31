comscore Television and radio - Aug. 31, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Aug. 31, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 8:36 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
Some MLB and NBA games involving West Coast teams might be blacked out.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***—delayed. All games subject to blackout.
 
TV
Today
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
NASCAR: Whelen Modified Tour Series 9 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL
MLB: Mariners at Angels 10:10 a.m. FSW 20/226 81*
MLB: Cardinals at Reds12:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MLB: Padres at Rockies 3:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MLB: Padres at Rockies 3:30 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
KBO: Teams TBA 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs
Eastern semi, G1: Heat vs. Bucks 12:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Western rd. 1, G6: Rockets vs. Thunder 3 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Chicago vs. Indiana noon CBSSN NA/247* 83
Los Angeles vs. Minnesota 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
CYCLING: Tour de France
Stage 3 1:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conf. Second Round
Eastern, G5: Bruins vs. Lightning 1 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Western, G5: Stars vs. Avalanche 3:45 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
TENNIS
U.S. Open 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
U.S. Open 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
TUESDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING: ARCA
Menards West Series 11 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL
KBO: Teams TBA (cont.) midnight ESPN2 21/224 74
MLB: Blue Jays at Marlins 12:40 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
MLB: Athletics at Mariners 3:40 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers 3:40 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
KBO: Teams TBA 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs
East Semi, G2: Celtics vs. Raptors 11:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
West 1st rd, G7: Jazz vs. Nuggets 2:30 p.m. KITV 4 4
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Connecticut vs. New York 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
CYCLING: Tour de France
Stage 4 1:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conf. Second Round
Eastern, G5: Islanders vs. Flyers 1 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Western, G5: Canucks vs. Golden Knights 3:45 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER: Canadian Premier League
York9 FC vs. FC Edmonton 2 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS
U.S. Open 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
U.S. Open 11 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
U.S. Open 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
U.S. Open*** 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
 
Radio
TODAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Rays at Yankees 1:05 p.m. 1500-AM
TUESDAY
  TIME STATION
NBA playoffs: teams TBA 2:30 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers 3:40 p.m. 990-AM
NHL playoffs: Golden Knights vs. Canucks 3:45 p.m. 1500-AM

