Honolulu City Councilwoman Kym Pine endorses Keith Amemiya for Honolulu Mayor

Honolulu City Councilwoman Kym Pine and former mayoral candidate has endorsed Keith Amemiya for the job.

“Now, more than ever, we need to be united. For this reason, my choice for Honolulu Mayor is Keith Amemiya,” Pine said in a statement today. “Throughout my career, I have tried my best to fight the status quo. In Hawaii, that status quo is the top-down, paternalistic power structure that has dominated for too long. Keith will bring new leadership.”

Pine called Amemiya a “collaborator” and believes he will “engage with our communities and bring people together to solve problems.” She later said there has been too much “squabbling, grandstanding, and ignoring the voice of the people” during the COVID-19 crisis.

Pine also ran for mayor and was one of a handful of front runners in the race, but she did not make it out of the primary election.

Amemiya, a businessman, and Rick Blangiardi, a former television executive, moved on from the primary and will face off in the general election for mayor on Nov. 3.