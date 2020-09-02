Peace restored 75 years ago with official end of WWII on battleship Missouri

Jack DeTour, a B-25 bomber pilot on Okinawa in 1945, recalls word spreading at his airfield — the Japanese had surrendered — and the fusillade of celebratory fire that followed.

“Every type gun” was firing, DeTour said. “The big guns. The small guns.”

It wasn’t confirmed until the next day — after DeTour was assigned another combat mission, his last against Japan.

If America had invaded Japan’s home islands, DeTour, now 97, wonders if he’d be here today as an honored guest on the battleship Missouri for the 75th anniversary of the official end of World War II.

“We were very, very happy because we knew if we went into the cities, they would really get a lot more of us than they had been getting,” DeTour said of the war ending.

In Honolulu in 1945, Lambert Wai remembers celebrations in the streets when word came of the surrender.

“When they got the word, there were so many screams going up,” the 99-year-old Army veteran said. “So many parties going on. People yelling. People jumping in the streets. It was amazing.”

Those who lived through it knew the horror of war, he said.

Wai certainly did. His brother, Army Capt. Francis Wai, was killed rallying fellow soldiers against waiting Japanese forces in the invasion of Leyte in the Philippines in 1944.

Wai received the Medal of Honor posthumously.

Lambert Wai and DeTour are among about a dozen World War II veterans who live in Hawaii and are aboard the Missouri for the commemoration of the official surrender signed by Japan on Sept. 2, 1945, aboard the battleship in Tokyo Bay.

A small air armada of more than a dozen vintage fighters and bombers shipped into Oahu for the occasion will conduct the flyover. In 1945, more than 800 aircraft flew over the Missouri in a massive show of force.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper, on a Hawaii, Palau, Guam, Hawaii trip, is the keynote speaker on the fantail of the Missouri.

Coronavirus reduced the commemoration in Hawaii to local World War II veterans, two warbird aerial parades over the weekend and today’s ceremony.

Planned trips by 46 wartime veterans and an equal number of guardians from the mainland to Oahu were canceled due to COVID-19.

So were commemoration dinners, a warbird open house, a documentary movie premiere and a parade.

Steve Colon, a retired Navy captain and co-chair of the 75th World War II Commemoration Committee in Hawaii, was prescient when he noted in early August that the coronavirus “situation is changing on a daily basis,” but that Sept. 2 was the day that the surrender ceremony took place on the Missouri.

“Seventy-five years from Sept. 2 (1945) regardless of whether all of the World War II veterans who can and want to make it here, can, for whatever reason, or whether none of them can, we will do some sort of ceremony on the fantail of the Missouri,” Colon said. “That date is too important for us to just let that go.”

It was the end of the deadliest conflict in the history of mankind. Somewhere between 50 million and 80 million people died in the war.

On Sept. 2, 1945, more than 2,000 sailors and Marines jammed aboard the Missouri for the ceremony at which Gen. Douglas MacArthur proclaimed, “We are gathered here, representatives of the major warring powers, to conclude a solemn agreement whereby peace may be restored.”