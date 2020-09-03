PHOTO: Beach Barriers

BEACH BARRIERS: A popular beach in Shizuoka Prefecture welcomed the end of the rainy season in the Kanto, Koshin and Tokai regions, but with certain restrictions. Families looking to finally enjoy Mihama beach in Numazu city this summer must keep to a set “square” of space in the sand. To preserve social distancing, the city roped off 39 spaces on the beach.
.
Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.