Red flag warning issued for leeward areas of Hawaii due to low humidity and gusty winds

A red flag warning has been issued for the leeward portions of all Hawaiian islands from 10 a.m. today to 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning means critical fire weather conditions are occurring now or will occur shortly, but does not predict new fires.

The National Weather Service said a combination of gusty winds, warm temperatures and low humidity may contribute to extreme fire behavior. Expect humidity of 40% to 45% during the afternoon hours and trade winds of up to 20 to 25 mph with gusts of up to 35 mph.

“Provided the lack of any significant rainfall through the summer months, fuels have become very dry across portions of the state. These dry conditions combined with breezy trades and relative humidities dipping below 45 percent through the afternoon hours will support critical fire conditions through Sunday,” according to the forecast.

Weather forecasters urge the public to avoid participating in outdoor burning.

The warning may be extended, canceled or modified as conditions develop.

For weather updates, call the National Weather Service’s automated weather line at 245-6001 or visit weather.gov/hfo.