Las Vegas Raiders place Marcus Mariota on injured reserve

The Las Vegas Raiders placed backup quarterback Marcus Mariota and linebacker Tanner Muse on injured reserve on Monday.
Both players must miss at least three weeks.
Mariota, a former Saint Louis School and Oregon star, signed with the Raiders during the offseason after five seasons with the Tennessee Titans, who made the Heisman Trophy winner the No. 2 pick in 2015.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mariota has been dealing with a pectoral strain and has been severely limited in recent practices.
Mariota signed a two-year deal in March to be the backup to Derek Carr. Nate Peterman, in his second year with the Raiders, will likely be Carr’s backup until Mariota’s return.
In a corresponding move, the Raiders signed quarterback DeShone Kizer to the practice squad.
In another transaction involving a Hawaii player, the Carolina Panthers have placed former University of Hawaii wide receiver Keith Kirkwood on the reserve/injured list with a broken collarbone.
Under the new league rules, Kirkwood can return to the 53-man roster after three weeks.
Kirkwood played eight games with the Saints in 2018. He did not catch a pass last season in the NFL but was expected to battle for Carolina’s No. 4 receiver spot. Kirkwood played for the Warriors in 2013 before transferring to Temple.
