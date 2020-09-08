comscore Federal funds to help isles’ battle with meth, other drugs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Federal funds to help isles’ battle with meth, other drugs

  • By Associated Press
  • Today

LIHUE >> Hawaii is expected to receive more than $4 million in new federal funding to help respond to methamphetamine and opioid abuse.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced the receipt of a grant that expanded its funding for the first time to address stimulants including meth, The Garden Island reported.

The grant previously could be used only for responses to the opioid epidemic.

The grant is issued by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Serv­ices.

The grant will help pay for prevention, treatment and recovery support serv­ices, Schatz said in a statement.

“Meth misuse and addiction has been a serious problem in Hawaii for decades, but recently the meth-related death rate has skyrocketed,” said Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The grant “will help us put critical resources towards saving lives and combating this crisis,” Schatz said.

The increased flexibility in the grant came after Schatz issued a call in December for more federal resources to respond to the use of meth, he said.

Federal intervention in Hawaii communities facing escalating problems of meth would “help to reduce the number of deaths and serious harm from misuse and addiction,” Schatz said at the time.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii AFL-CIO endorses Keith Amemiya for mayor
Looking Back

Scroll Up