WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige says Hawaii COVID-19 pre-arrival testing program to begin Oct. 15

Gov. David Ige today set Oct. 15 as the new date to launch a pre-arrivals testing program to reopen tourism in Hawaii.

Now the state’s woebegone industry is hoping the third time will be the charm.

The plan, first announced in June, was originally going to launch Aug. 1 before Ige pushed it back to Sept. 1, and then Oct. 1, at the earliest.

Ige said Monday he was likely to delay the start of a pre-arrivals testing program for a third time.

His comments, which seemed to indicate that key tourism stakeholders had told him they were not yet ready to reopen, were met with incredulity from many members of Hawaii’s visitor industry.

It was true in July that the visitor industry said it might need a month to gear up for reopening. However, at this point, most of the tourism-dependent businesses that had planned to reopen for Hawaii’s tourism restart reopened months ago in anticipation of earlier launch dates.

Another two-week pause could mean the end for some of these tourism-dependent businesses that have been trying to hold on since March, when travel demand to Hawaii collapsed amid COVID-19 fears and tourism lockdowns. However, if Ige’s new date sticks, this latest news is not the worst-case scenario many visitor industry businesses had feared, as Ige’s other delays were month-long pushbacks.

The testing program will allow U.S. travelers who have taken an approved COVID-19 test and tested negative within 72 hours of traveling to Hawaii to bypass a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for out-of state passengers that’s been in place since March 26.

The trans-Pacific quarantine, which is still in effect, and another partial interisland quarantine, which was reinstated Aug. 11, have contributed greatly to Hawaii’s severe visitor industry declines. The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported that July visitor arrivals had dropped 98%. Even with a fairly robust January and February, arrivals through the first seven months of this year had decreased by 65%.

While the state works on its pre-arrivals testing program and a master plan to reopen Hawaii tourism, the counties have begun making contingency plans.

Kauai Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami said Tuesday that Gov. David Ige had signed Kauai’s Emergency Rule 16, which would permit visitors at participating resorts to leave their hotel rooms to utilize the resort’s property, including pools and on-site restaurants, during their mandatory quarantine period.

But there’s a catch: They’ve got to agree to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet, which will be tracked by participating resorts.

Kauai was the first county to obtain Ige’s approval on a resort bubble order, since the governor signed an order Aug. 20 allowing the counties to formulate resort bubble plans.

Establishing resort bubbles on Kauai might bolster tourism, but Kawakami told the Star-Advertiser Tuesday that they more importantly serve as a contingency plan to keep tourism from having to completely shut down in the event of another COVID-19 surge.

“You should be working on contingency plans concurrently with the master plan,” he said. “In this kind of situation, you can expect things to go wrong.”

Watch Ige’s media briefing above, or go to Gov. Ige’s Facebook page.