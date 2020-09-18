Makakilo Drive water line to be replaced as early as Monday

A Makakilo Drive water line replacement project is scheduled to begin work on or after Monday.

The Board of Water Supply said the renewal of the water system will improve water service reliability for customers in the area. Koga Engineering and Construction Inc. is the contractor.

The project will replace approximately 920 feet of 8-inch water mains installed in the 1960s. The work will affect the following areas:

>> 92-624 Makakilo Drive to 92-585 Makakilo Drive

>> Anipeahi Street between Awawa Street and Makakilo Drive

Road work will occur Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and will involve lane closures at various locations throughout the area. Area residents and motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes during construction hours. The project is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter.

Questions and comments may be directed to the BWS Construction Section at 748-5730 or by emailing contactus@hbws.org.