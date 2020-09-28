Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson endorses Biden, Harris for president, vice president

American celebrity Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Sunday took to social media to make his first public endorsement of presidential candidate Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Johnson announced the endorsement in ”arguably the most critical election our country has seen in decades” in a video released to his social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, which is followed by a 5-minute conversation with Biden and Harris.

“Now, this is something that I’ve certainly not done in the past, so I’m going to go big,” he said in the video “You guys know me. If I go, I go big.”

Johnson said Biden has lead with great compassion, heart, drive and soul. He said Harris was “smart, tough” and “a certified badass.”

“As a political independent and centrist for many years, I’ve voted for Democrats in the past and as well as Republican,” Johnson wrote on his official Instagram page. “In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the best to lead our country, and as my first ever (public) Presidential endorsement, I proudly endorse them for the presidential office of our United States.”

He added: “Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, grit, kindness and respect. Being KIND & RESPECTFUL to one another will always matter. Now we must ALL VOTE, so hit the link up top and I’ll help you get it done.”