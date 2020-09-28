Honolulu Museum of Art reopens on Thursday with new, ongoing exhibitions

The Honolulu Museum of Art will once again reopen for in-person visits on Thursday morning.

The museum had temporarily closed its doors Aug. 20 — even though it was not required to do so under government restrictions at the time — out of an abundance of caution. Eventually, it would have had to close under Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s second “stay-at-home/work-from-home” order, effective Sept. 10.

That order was lifted on Thursday, with the unveiling of a new four-tiered framework which the city will use to determine restrictions going forward. Under Tier 1, museums are allowed to reopen, with 50% maximum occupancy of any indoor facility and room, along with other restrictions.

The museum said it continues to “prioritize and safeguard the health of our community with enhanced safety measures.”

All guests and employees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing, and all shared spaces are thoroughly and regularly sanitized, while the flow and maximum capacity of galleries and indoor spaces are monitored.

Ongoing exhibitions include “Hokusai’s Mt. Fuji,” and new exhibitions include “Kamran Samimi: In Stillness,” featuring the works of the Hawaii based artist in collaboration with Shangri La, Museum of Islamic Art, Culture and Design.

The museum’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Tickets can be reserved in advance at honolulumuseum.org, or secured at the door. The museum’s popular Pau Hana Friday evenings, which are free to Hawaii residents, will continue every Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. through the rest of the year.