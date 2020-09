Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Zucchini jun is a popular dish at Hawaii’s many Korean restaurants. There are many types of jun, a term that means breaded in flour and dipped in egg, then fried. Most of us are familiar with meat and fish juns.

For the zucchini version, the beautiful rounds are served with a simple soy dipping sauce. The zucchini is firm, yet tender, and the slightly sweet taste is off-set by the salty sauce.

Jooeun Kwak’s version is more delicate than the usual restaurant offerings. She cuts the squash into 1/4-inch round coins, thinner than most versions.

Kwak says the trick is to be sure to remove excess flour and egg from each slice before frying. This makes for a dainty offering.

She doesn’t add salt or pepper to the vegetables. Instead, she offers her dipping sauce of soy sauce, sesame oil and toasted sesame seeds.

This is the perfect dish for your vegetarian friends. Just remember to fry the zucchini first before cooking any meats in the oil. Serve immediately or prepare ahead of time and serve at room temperature.

This satisfying side dish is simple and takes just minutes to prepare.

ZUCCHINI JUN

By Jooeun Kwak

2 large zucchinis or 4 small ones, sliced into 1/4-inch rounds

1/2 cup cooking oil

1/4 cup flour

2 large eggs, beaten

>> Sauce:

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds

Pat zucchini dry. In large skillet, heat oil to medium.

Dip zucchini rounds in flour. Dust off excess, then dip in beaten egg. Let excess egg drip off. Place in hot oil and cook over medium, about 4 minutes on each side. Do not overcook. Coating should be light brown. Drain on a plate lined with a paper towel.

Combine sauce ingredients in a dish.

Serve zucchini hot or at room temperature, along with sauce. Serves 4 as a side dish.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 300 calories, 25 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 95 mg cholesterol, 1,400 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 10 g protein.

”Easy-Kine Cooking” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via Instagram at @brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.