Shark warning signs up again at Kaimana Beach after 3 white tips seen feeding just offshore

Shark warning signs have once again been posted at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki after a trio of sharks were sighted this morning for the second day in a row.

Ocean Safety officials in a late-morning alert said three, 4- to 5-foot, white tip sharks have been observed feeding on a school of fish 20 to 30 yards from shore at Kaimana Beach.

On Tuesday, officials also issued an alert when three 4- to 5-foot sharks were also seen feeding on a school of fish about 20 to 30 yards from shore at Kaimana. Whether or not these are the same sharks remains unknown.

Shark warning signs have been posted off and on at Kaimana Beach, often for consecutive days, since the middle of September.