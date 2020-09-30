comscore Shark warning signs up again at Kaimana Beach after 3 white tips seen feeding just offshore | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Shark warning signs up again at Kaimana Beach after 3 white tips seen feeding just offshore

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Shark warning signs up again at Kaimana Beach this morning as a trio of sharks was seen feeding on a school of fish just offshore. Here, an on-shore fisherman looks on as several sandbar sharks feed on schools of bait fish a few dozen yards from shore on Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Shark warning signs up again at Kaimana Beach this morning as a trio of sharks was seen feeding on a school of fish just offshore. Here, an on-shore fisherman looks on as several sandbar sharks feed on schools of bait fish a few dozen yards from shore on Friday.

Shark warning signs have once again been posted at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki after a trio of sharks were sighted this morning for the second day in a row.

Ocean Safety officials in a late-morning alert said three, 4- to 5-foot, white tip sharks have been observed feeding on a school of fish 20 to 30 yards from shore at Kaimana Beach.

On Tuesday, officials also issued an alert when three 4- to 5-foot sharks were also seen feeding on a school of fish about 20 to 30 yards from shore at Kaimana. Whether or not these are the same sharks remains unknown.

Shark warning signs have been posted off and on at Kaimana Beach, often for consecutive days, since the middle of September.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Seagram’s heir sentenced to prison in branded sex slave case
Looking Back

Scroll Up