K5 moves to channel 6 on Spectrum, Hawaiian Telcom and Direct TV

Starting today K5 will move to channel 6 on Spectrum, Hawaiian Telcom and Direct TV, and to channel 8 on Dish TV.

“We made this investment to better serve our local communities by expanding the distribution of our programming, including and especially our K5 channel,” said Katie Pickman, General Manager of KGMB, KHNL, K5, and Telemundo Hawaii, in a statement.

The move followed K5’s acquisition of KSIX-TV, Hawaii’s Telemundo affiliate in Kona.

Pickman said the change in channels is underway, with some changes beginning today and others within the next six weeks.

K5 broadcasts local cultural programming like The Merrie Monarch Festival, Nā Hōkū Hanohano

Awards and the Queen Liliʻuokalani Keiki Hula competition. It’s also home of Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 8 a.m. and Hawaii News Now at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

“Telemundo Hawaii will move to K5’s former channel positions and operate as a multicast of K5,” said Pickman, “Adding Telemundo will allow us to serve Hawaii’s growing Spanish language community, not to mention providing some incredible sports programming like the World Cup, boxing, and MMA.”