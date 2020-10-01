Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Quest Diagnostics will get the COVID-19 tests into about 500 Walmart Neighborhood Market Pharmacy drive-thrus across the country. A story on Page A1 on Wednesday about Hawaii’s travel testing inaccurately said Quest tests would be available at all Walmarts.