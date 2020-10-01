PHOTO: Tiny Puzzle

TINY PUZZLE: The world’s smallest Rubik’s Cube, commemorating the 40th anniversary of the six-sided puzzle, is on presale in Japan for about $1,900, with delivery starting in December. The tiny but playable puzzle is so little, it must be manipulated using only the fingertips.
HUNGARY EMBASSY / ASSOCIATED PRESS
TINY PUZZLE: The world’s smallest Rubik’s Cube, commemorating the 40th anniversary of the six-sided puzzle, is on presale in Japan for about $1,900, with delivery starting in December. The mini cube was on display in Tokyo last week.
.
Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.