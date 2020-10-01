comscore PHOTO: Tiny Puzzle | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
PHOTO: Tiny Puzzle

  • HUNGARY EMBASSY / ASSOCIATED PRESS <strong>TINY PUZZLE</strong>: The world’s smallest Rubik’s Cube, commemorating the 40th anniversary of the six-sided puzzle, is on presale in Japan for about $1,900, with delivery starting in December. The tiny but playable puzzle is so little, it must be manipulated using only the fingertips.

