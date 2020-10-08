comscore PHOTO: Let it Snow | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
News

PHOTO: Let it Snow

  • By .
  • Today
  • JAPAN NEWS-YOMIURI <strong>LET IT SNOW</strong>: Snowcapped Mount Fuji was visible last week from central Tokyo as clear fall skies made it possible to enjoy stunning views of the mountain from the capital. The Kofu Local Meteorological Office confirmed the first snowfall on Mount Fuji this season, 24 days earlier than last year.

    JAPAN NEWS-YOMIURI

    LET IT SNOW: Snowcapped Mount Fuji was visible last week from central Tokyo as clear fall skies made it possible to enjoy stunning views of the mountain from the capital. The Kofu Local Meteorological Office confirmed the first snowfall on Mount Fuji this season, 24 days earlier than last year.

.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Fly on Mike Pence’s head generates buzz in vice presidential debate
Looking Back

Scroll Up