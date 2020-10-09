Williams Sonoma departing Ala Moana Center

Williams Sonoma, the gourmet cookware and houseware store at Ala Moana Center, is holding a going-out-of-business sale.

A recently posted sign saying “Store Closing” was the only indication that the national chain was shutting its only outlet in Hawaii. A store manager declined to name a closing date and referred all questions to its national headquarters.

Customers were lined up outside today, waiting for their turn to enter to snap up discounts on upscale brand names like Le Creuset, Emile Henry and Staub, with 20% off all merchandise.