Hawaii reports 42 new coronavirus infections but no new deaths

Hawaii reported 42 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 13,514, health officials said today.

For the first time in two weeks, no new deaths were reported in the state Department of Health’s daily tally. So far in October, state health officials have reported 33 new deaths, but some of those fatalities occurred earlier than this month.

The department’s official statewide death toll remains 169. However, more than 20 recently reported coronavirus-related deaths in Hawaii County have yet to be included in the state’s official coronavirus death toll.

Hilo Medical Center says that the Big Island’s coronavirus-related death toll is now 37. The medical center said 27 deaths were from the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, three from the Life Care Center in Hilo, and seven from the greater community.

The Health Department’s official state death toll counts only 15 Big Island deaths with health officials saying the other reported fatalities are pending verification.

In addition to the 15 Hawaii County deaths, the department’s official state death toll includes 141 on Oahu, 12 on Maui, and one fatality of a Kauai resident who died on the mainland.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is over 215,000 today.

As of today, 2,564 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 10,781 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 80% of those infected, according to the state’s official count. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 31 new releases today.

Today’s new infection cases include 37 on Oahu and five on the Big Island. New case counts reported on Monday have often been lower than the rest of the week due to fewer tests being tallied over the weekend.

The state did not release the number of tests counted in today’s tally, so the positivity rate was not immediately available.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 12,068 on Oahu, 953 in Hawaii County, 397 in Maui County, and 59 in Kauai County. There are also 37 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

By county, Honolulu has seen 9,643 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 714 releases, Maui has seen 366 patients released. Kauai has no active cases.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 939 have required hospitalizations, with four new hospitalizations — three on Oahu and one on the Big Island — reported today by state health officials. Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 937 hospitalizations in the state, 830 have been on Oahu, 56 on Maui, 50 on Hawaii island and one on Kauai.

Oahu’s seven-day average case count must stay below 100 and its positivity rate must be below 5% for 14 consecutive days to move to the next level of economic opening on Oct. 22. According to Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Oahu’s seven-day average case count was 75 today, the 13th straight day below 100, while the seven-day average positivity rate was 3.7%, the 19th straight day below 5%.