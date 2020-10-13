Television and radio – Oct. 13, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|TV
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB PLAYOFFS
|NLCS G2: Dodgers vs. Braves
|Noon
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|ALCS G3: Rays vs. Astros
|2 p.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|BASEBALL: KBO
|Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|FOOTBALL: NFL
|Bills at Titans
|1 p.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|RUGBY: SUPER LEAGUE
|Hull FC vs. Huddersfield Giants
|6:25 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Warrington Wolves vs. Leeds Rhinos
|8:30 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|SOCCER
|UEFA Nations: Germany vs. Switzerland
|8:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|TENNIS
|ATP St. Petersburg; Sardinia; Cologne
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Wednesday
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB PLAYOFFS
|NLCS G3: Dodgers vs. Braves
|Noon
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|ALCS G4: Rays vs. Astros
|2:30 p.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|BASEBALL: KBO
|Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz (cont.)
|midnight
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|Coastal Carolina at Louisiana
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF
|CJ Cup at Shadow Creek
|11 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER
|UEFA: Italy vs. Netherlands
|8:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Copa: Fortaleza EC vs. Sao Paulo FC
|Noon
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|College: Virginia at Virginia Tech
|2 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|TENNIS
|ATP St. Petersburg; Sardinia; Cologne
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
|College: Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
|Noon
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Radio
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NLCS G2: Braves vs. Dodgers
|Noon
|990-AM, 1420-AM/92.7-FM
|NFL: Bills at Titans
|1 p.m.
|1500-AM
|ALCS G3: Rays vs. Astros
|2:40 p.m. (JIP)
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|WEDNESDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NLCS G3: Dodgers vs. Braves
|Noon.
|990-AM, 1420-AM/92.7-FM
|ALCS G4: Rays vs. Astros
|2:30 p.m.
|1500-AM
