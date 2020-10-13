comscore Television and radio - Oct. 13, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Oct. 13, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 8:25 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
 
TV
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: MLB PLAYOFFS
NLCS G2: Dodgers vs. Braves Noon FS1 NA/214 75
ALCS G3: Rays vs. Astros 2 p.m. TBS 28/551 121
BASEBALL: KBO
Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz 11:25 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
FOOTBALL: NFL        
Bills at Titans 1 p.m. KGMB 7 7
RUGBY: SUPER LEAGUE
Hull FC vs. Huddersfield Giants 6:25 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Warrington Wolves vs. Leeds Rhinos 8:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
SOCCER
UEFA Nations: Germany vs. Switzerland 8:30 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
TENNIS
ATP St. Petersburg; Sardinia; Cologne midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Wednesday
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: MLB PLAYOFFS
NLCS G3: Dodgers vs. Braves Noon FS1 NA/214 75
ALCS G4: Rays vs. Astros 2:30 p.m. TBS 28/551 121
BASEBALL: KBO
Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz (cont.) midnight ESPN2 21/224 74
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana 1:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF
CJ Cup at Shadow Creek 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
UEFA: Italy vs. Netherlands 8:30 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Copa: Fortaleza EC vs. Sao Paulo FC Noon FS2 NA/241* 76*
College: Virginia at Virginia Tech 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
TENNIS
ATP St. Petersburg; Sardinia; Cologne midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
College: Georgia Tech at Wake Forest Noon ACC NA/251* NA
 
Radio
TODAY
  TIME STATION
NLCS G2: Braves vs. Dodgers Noon 990-AM, 1420-AM/92.7-FM
NFL: Bills at Titans 1 p.m. 1500-AM
ALCS G3: Rays vs. Astros 2:40 p.m. (JIP) 1420-AM/92.7-FM
WEDNESDAY
  TIME STATION
NLCS G3: Dodgers vs. Braves Noon. 990-AM, 1420-AM/92.7-FM
ALCS G4: Rays vs. Astros 2:30 p.m. 1500-AM

