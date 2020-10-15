Infant dies after being attacked by dog in Schofield Barracks home

Honolulu police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old who was mauled by a dog Wednesday inside a family housing residence on Schofield Barracks.

The infant apparently was in a car seat when the attack occurred.

Wednesday evening, military emergency personnel and law enforcement responded to a 911 call about a child with serious injuries who had been bitten by a dog inside a home at Schofield, the Army said today in an email.

“Our hearts go out to the family during this difficult time,” said Col. Dan Misigoy, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii. “No parent should suffer the loss of their child.”

What type of dog and what happened to the animal were not immediately clear.

The Honolulu Police Department has the lead on the investigation. Police spokeswoman Michelle Yu said this evening that the “tragic incident” has been classified as an unattended death.

“The investigation is ongoing,” she said.