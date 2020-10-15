Macy’s to hire 250 workers in Hawaii for holiday season

Macy’s is holding a national holiday hiring event next week to fill 250 seasonal positions at Hawaii stores.

The hiring event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Thursday, and all interviews will be conducted by phone. Macy’s said this process allows seasonal candidates to be interviewed from wherever they are.

Macy’s executives say various opportunities are available with competitive pay and flexible scheduling, and the opportunity to earn additional bonuses.

Stores this year will also be hiring for positions related to picking and packing contact-free curbside pickup and same-day delivery orders.

Prior to the national hiring event, candidates are encouraged to submit applications online at macysjobs.com, where more information is available. Candidates can apply online, and phone interviews can take place before the event.

Stores with positions listed online include Macy’s at Ala Moana Center, Kahala Mall, Pearlridge Center, Ka Makana Ali‘i, and Waikiki.

Macy’s says applicants often receive an offer the same day they apply, and that about 1,000 seasonal positions last year became permanent positions.

About one-third of Macy’s store leadership colleagues started their careers at Macy’s during the holiday season, according to the retailer.