comscore Macy’s to hire 250 workers in Hawaii for holiday season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Macy’s to hire 250 workers in Hawaii for holiday season

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 pm
  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE PHOTO Macy’s at Ala Moana Center

    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE PHOTO

    Macy’s at Ala Moana Center

Macy’s is holding a national holiday hiring event next week to fill 250 seasonal positions at Hawaii stores.

The hiring event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Thursday, and all interviews will be conducted by phone. Macy’s said this process allows seasonal candidates to be interviewed from wherever they are.

Macy’s executives say various opportunities are available with competitive pay and flexible scheduling, and the opportunity to earn additional bonuses.

Stores this year will also be hiring for positions related to picking and packing contact-free curbside pickup and same-day delivery orders.

Prior to the national hiring event, candidates are encouraged to submit applications online at macysjobs.com, where more information is available. Candidates can apply online, and phone interviews can take place before the event.

Stores with positions listed online include Macy’s at Ala Moana Center, Kahala Mall, Pearlridge Center, Ka Makana Ali‘i, and Waikiki.

Macy’s says applicants often receive an offer the same day they apply, and that about 1,000 seasonal positions last year became permanent positions.

About one-third of Macy’s store leadership colleagues started their careers at Macy’s during the holiday season, according to the retailer.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Residents are conflicted about the return of visitors under Hawaii’s pre-travel testing program
Next Story
Kamala Harris suspends travel after 2 people associated with campaign test positive for coronavirus
Looking Back

Scroll Up