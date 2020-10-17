Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Monica Toguchi Ryan is the owner of Highway Inn, and Sherry Menor-McNamara is president and chief executive officer of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii. Their names were inaccurately reported in a story on Page B1 Thursday.
>> The Honolulu rail project in 2012 was estimated at $4.9 billion before financing costs, $5.2 billion including financing costs. The 2012 cost estimates were inaccurately reported in a story on Page A1 Friday.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.