Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Monica Toguchi Ryan is the owner of Highway Inn, and Sherry Menor-­McNamara is president and chief executive officer of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii. Their names were inaccurately reported in a story on Page B1 Thursday.

>> The Honolulu rail project in 2012 was estimated at $4.9 billion before financing costs, $5.2 billion including financing costs. The 2012 cost estimates were inaccurately reported in a story on Page A1 Friday.