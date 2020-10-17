Hawaii public schools report 10 coronavirus cases, mostly off campus

Hawaii’s public schools reported 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus among staff and students during the week ending Friday, but six had not been on campus for at least two weeks.

Two staff members in the Nanakuli-Waianae complex area tested positive Tuesday and one in the Farrington-Kaiser-­Kalani complex area Wednesday, according to the Department of Education. A fourth case dating from August was added to this week’s total.

The six others reported this week who had no school exposure included three students in the same household in the Nanakuli- Waianae area.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases associated with public schools stands at 147 since June 26, including 19 people who had not been on campus for at least two weeks before diagnosis.

For the week ending Oct. 9, the department reported eight cases, including two students with no exposure on campus. Three of the cases involved employees in the Campbell-­Kapolei complex.