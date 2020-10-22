Column: Using science to address treatment, prevention of COVID-19

You frequently hear political commentators say, “We have to follow the science during this viral pandemic!”

Many lay persons utilizing this slogan do not understand that science is advanced by considering various methods of investigation and treatment. This methodology requires constant readjustment if the remedy originally chosen results in more adverse rather than beneficial effects.

What have we learned so far in dealing with COVID-19?

The virus is much more lethal for elderly, diabetics and those with other co-morbidities especially those in nursing homes. Those with poor immune systems are likely to have a destructive response called a cytokine storm.

This damaging immune response is much more common in those with vitamin D3 deficiency. In addition, those persons infected with the virus are better protected with a vitamin D3 blood level that is double the minimum level. Zinc also has been found to be a helpful adjunct to immune response and treatment. These findings suggest that all nursing home patients should be tested for their vitamin D3 levels and given supplemental doses of this nutrient if they have low levels.

Therapeutics, such as monoclonal antibodies, the antiviral, Remdesivir, and steroids have been found to be helpful for patients who are having a decrease in lung function. These treatments have contributed to the declining death rate. Early intervention with ventilators has been found to be contraindicated.

COVID-19 infection and mortality rate is much lower in young persons without co-morbidities. The overall mortality rate, including all groups, is 1% or less.

The lockdown policy was originally recommended to flatten the infection curve and make sure our health facilities were not overextended.

The current lockdown policy as a primary way to control infections has been found to have severe adverse effects on short- and long-term public health. These adverse effects include lower childhood vaccination rates, worsening cardiovascular disease outcomes, fewer cancer screenings and deteriorating mental health — leading to increase in mortality in years to come.

Shutting down face-to-face teaching and lack of socialization is adverse for the young. In fact, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics have recommended resumption of face-to-face learning at this time.

More than 30,000 physicians, including prominent infectious disease experts and epidemiologists, have signed the Great Barrington Declaration. This document recommends targeted mitigation and prevention of COVID-19 infection rather than lockdowns be utilized.

Indeed, the World Health Organization has recently reversed its original recommendation of lockdowns and, because of the collateral damage, presently recommends a complete cessation of lockdowns because of the severe effects on the world economy and induction of poverty.

Hippocrates wrote many centuries ago: “Primum non nocere” (First do no harm).

I suggest all physicians and health-care policy administrators follow this wise advice.

Malcolm R. Ing, M.D., F.A.C.S., is an ophthalmology specialist in Honolulu.