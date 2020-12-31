Honolulu police confiscated 1,500 pounds of illegal fireworks on Oahu in December

The Honolulu Police Department has confiscated 1,500 pounds of illegal fireworks throughout December.
HPD reported on Twitter this morning that it confiscated the fireworks from Dec. 1 to Dec. 30.
Police asked the public to call 911 if they see any illegal activity.
