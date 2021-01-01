Honolulu EMS responds to 6 fireworks-related injuries during New Year’s celebrations

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel tended to six patients who were injured in fireworks-related incidents during New Year’s celebrations.

The injuries happened between 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 6 a.m. today, EMS said.

Three fireworks-related injuries took place on New Year’s Eve, and included a 7-year-old girl in Kailua who suffered a hand injury.

Two additional people were injured in a propane tank explosion.

EMS today responded to three more fireworks-related injuries that occurred in early-morning hours.

RELATED STORY: 34-year-old Kapaa man dies from fireworks-related injuries on New Year’s Eve

Just before 12:30 a.m., 49-year-old woman stopped by a fire station on Kalanianaole Highway to be treated for a burn to her hand, which she apparently suffered from a sparkler.

A few minutes later, a 45-year-old man suffered a serious injury to his hand after a firework he was holding went off. He was taken by ambulance from a West Oahu emergency room to a trauma center.

At around 3 a.m., an 11-year-old boy suffered an eye injury from an apparent fireworks accident. EMS treated the boy and transported him from a Windward emergency room to a trauma center.

EMS tended to five fireworks-related injuries on Oahu during last year’s New Year’s celebrations.

Between 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 7 a.m. today, EMS also responded to 18 motor vehicle collisions, 13 incidents of people having difficulty breathing, and 12 assaults.