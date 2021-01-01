34-year-old Kapaa man dies from fireworks-related injuries on New Year’s Eve

A 34-year-old Kapaa man has died after sustaining injuries from a firework explosion on New Year’s Eve.

The Kauai Police Department said today that the man, identified as Dexter Ibaan, was trying to light a firework that “malfunctioned” and exploded while he was holding it.

First responders were dispatched at around 8:30 p.m., and upon arriving at the scene, they found Ibaan unresponsive with someone administering CPR to him.

Firefighters continued the effort as they transported Ibaan to Wilcox Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, county officials said.

Volunteers at Life’s Bridges, a grief-counseling service, is providing assistance to the man’s family.

RELATED STORY: Maui Fire Department reports 2 fireworks-related injuries, 3 fires since New Year’s Eve