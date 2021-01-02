comscore Businessman Rick Blangiardi sworn in as Honolulu’s eighth mayor since statehood | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Businessman Rick Blangiardi sworn in as Honolulu’s eighth mayor since statehood

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 2:10 pm

  • Pool video provided by Hawaii News Now

  Veteran businessman Rick Blangiardi was sworn in today as Honolulu's eighth mayor since statehood. The oath of office was administered by retired Hawaii Supreme Court Justice Steven Levinson.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Veteran businessman Rick Blangiardi was sworn in today as Honolulu’s eighth mayor since statehood. The oath of office was administered by retired Hawaii Supreme Court Justice Steven Levinson.

Veteran businessman Rick Blangiardi was sworn in today as Honolulu’s eighth mayor since statehood.

A retired television executive, Blangiardi will enter office with tough assignments ahead dealing with the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and a continually troublesome rail project.

Blangiardi replaces Kirk Caldwell whose term ended at noon.

The oath of office was administered by retired Hawaii Supreme Court Justice Steven Levinson.

To adhere to statewide social distancing mandates, only about 100 people attended the ceremony in the Honolulu Hale courtyard, sitting in groups of two.

Most were incoming Cabinet members and their spouses.

