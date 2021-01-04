Scuba diver, 59, drowns off Maunalua Bay

A male scuba diver who was visiting from Washington state became unresponsive today off of Maunalua Bay and went into cardiac arrest onboard a vessel before dying, according to Honolulu Ocean Safety.

The vessel’s crew began life-saving efforts and Ocean Safety, which responded just before 2 p.m., brought the man, 59, to shore, where Emergency Medical Services took over with advanced life support. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.