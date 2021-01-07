Homicide investigation underway after human remains found in shallow grave in Puna

Human remains were exhumed Tuesday from a shallow grave in the Aloha Estates subdivision of Puna, and an autopsy revealed the victim was murdered, Hawaii County police said today in a news release.

Police say they believe the remains had been buried for about two weeks, and have opened a homicide investigation.

Puna patrol officers responded shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday to a report of area residents finding buried human remains on Road 16 in Aloha Estates.

Detectives went to the scene. After the remains were exhumed, they were taken to the Hilo Medical Center, where an official death pronouncement was made.

Police said that due to the stage of decomposition, positive identification is pending DNA or dental comparison.

An autopsy conducted this morning showed the victim died of a gunshot wound to the torso, and ruled the death a homicide.

Police ask anyone who may have information to this investigation to call police at 935-3311 or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri at 961-2378 or email him at jeremy.kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov or contact Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins at 961-2252 or rio.amon-wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov

Anonymous tipsters may call CrimeStoppers at 961-8300.