Man, 34, arrested in Waialae Iki home burglary case

Honolulu police arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a burglary involving an 85-year-old resident in Waialae Iki.

Police said the suspect entered the woman’s home at Analii Place at about 8:20 p.m. Sunday and was in the process of stealing of her property. Police were called and officers caught him in the residence.

Police arrested him on suspicion of first-degree burglary.