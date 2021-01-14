200 Hawaii National Guard members deploying to D.C. for inauguration duty

The Hawaii National Guard is deploying about 200 personnel to Washington, D.C., to “aid in and facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power,” Gov. David Ige’s office said today.

The citizen soldiers will arrive prior to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday and “are prepared to perform a multitude of missions in support of local law enforcement,” Ige’s office said.

The request for Hawaii National Guard troops came from the National Guard Bureau on Wednesday, state adjutant Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara said in a release.

“The Hawaii National Guard is prepared to support the effort in Washington, D.C., to ensure a peaceful transition of power and a smooth Inauguration Day following a free and fair election. I thank our Guard members for their dedication to protecting our democracy during these challenging times, ” Ige said in a news release.

Hara said Hawaii soldiers are “reporting today” to fulfill the Washington, D.C. request.

“The Hawaii National Guard continues to impress me with their ability to respond to the most difficult challenges,” Hara said. “They definitely epitomize the National Guard’s ‘Always Ready, Always There’ motto.’ ”

Roughly 800 Guard personnel are still activated for COVID-19 support and the deployment of these members will not impact the effort to support Hawaii, officials said. There are nearly 4,000 Guard members that will remain in the islands to assist with any local disasters.