Peter Malnati takes early lead at Sony Open; Parker McLachlin shoots 70

Peter Malnati shot 8-under-par 62 to hold the lead as the half of the field playing in the morning completed the first round of the PGA Tour’s Sony Open in Hawaii on Thursday.

Vaughn Taylor and Jim Herman were tied for second two shots off the pace of Malnati, who had nine birdies and one bogey in calm conditions at Waialae Country Club.

Cameron Smith, the 2020 winner here, was tied for 15th after shooting 3-under 67.

Malnati, from New Castle, Indiana, is a 33-year-old pro with one PGA Tour victory, at the 2016 Sanderson Farms Championship.

“I just really, really enjoy it,” Malnati said of playing at Waialae. “You have to control the ball a little bit more off the tee, which hitting fairways hasn’t necessarily been my strong suit lately, but control off the tee has always been, so I think it really does suit me well.”

Parker McLachlin of Hawaii, also a one-time Tour winner, was among a large group of players that shot even-par 70 in the morning and was tied for 53rd place.

“I played pretty decent,” said McLachlin, a fixture at Waialae since childhood. “Made a bunch of birdies but also made some sort of silly, rusty mistakes. You know, kind of gave away a couple shots on the last two holes by missing a 4- or 5-footer for birdie on 17 and not making birdie on 18.”

Maui pro Eric Dugas was 2-over par after his first 14 holes and Evan Kawai, a Punahou School graduate as is McLachlin, was set for a 1:40 p.m. tee time as the other half of the field played in the afternoon.