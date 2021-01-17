Flash flood watch, high surf warning covers several Hawaiian islands

Heavy rain and more high surf are headed to the Hawaiian islands today, prompting the National Weather Service in Honolulu to post several warnings and advisories for today and early this week.

A flash flood watch is in effect this evening through Tuesday afternoon for Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Kahoolawe and Lanai, with heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms predicted.

Forecasters said “a cold front will move over the islands from the northwest this afternoon and tonight, then stall over the central part of the island chain Monday through Tuesday.”

They warn of the possibility of “significant flooding” of streams, drainages and roads.

“Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain, especially along Maui’s Hana Highway,” forecasters said today.

They said that the storm front will move down the island chain this afternoon and tonight, and stall around Maui and the Big Island between Monday and Tuesday, then drift back to Oahu and Kauai between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.

Strong northeast tradewinds will follow the storm front, forecasters said.

The weather service also extended a high surf warning for much of the state as Saturday’s deadly swell of 50-foot waves is replaced by a smaller, but still dangerous northwest swell.

Surf of 20 to 30 feet is expected for north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui, while 15-to-20 feet waves are predicted for Oahu and Molokai through this morning.

“Surf will likely diminish below warning levels statewide by this afternoon, but surf will build to 30 to 45 feet along north facing shores of Kauai tonight and early Monday as a new swell arrives. This large swell will spread to Oahu and Maui through the day Monday, producing warning-level surf heights,” the weather service said.

The warning covers north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and north shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“Anyone entering the water (in the warning ares) could face significant injury or death,” forecasters warn.

Oahu’s north and west shores Saturday proved dangerous for many and deadly for one West Side family when a 64-year-old man died after he and his 16-year-old grandson were swept into the ocean while fishing at Nanakuli.

The Ocean Safety lifeguards had performed about 90 rescues on the North Shore and on West Oahu beaches, according to the city’s Emergency Services Department. They also issued thousands of warnings to beach-goers.

In addition to the high surf warning through Tuesday morning, forecasters today also issued a high surf advisory for north and west shores of the Big Island.

North shores on the island will see 12-to-16 feet, while west shore surf will be in the 7-to-10 foot range today. Surf will “gradually diminish later today and tonight,” but the arriving northwest swell will bring a return of the advisory-level surf again, according to the weather service.