Kevin Na birdies last hole to win Sony Open by one shot at Waialae Country Club

Kevin Na made a 2-foot birdie on the final hole to win the Sony Open in Hawaii today by one shot.

Na finished the PGA Tour event at Waialae Country Club at 21-under par for the tournament after shooting 5-under par 65 today.

Chris Kirk had taken the clubhouse lead by also shooting 65 and finishing the tournament at 20-under, while Na, who was tied with him and Branden Steele at one shot back and Joaquin Niemann had two holes left to play.

Then, Niemann put himself back into the picture, curling a birdie putt in the cup at No. 17 to join Steele at 19-under.

Steele and Niemann still had a chance going into No. 18 to at least shoot their way into a playoff, and Na had an opportunity to win outright with a birdie.

After Na’s chip from 27 feet on his third shot on the par 5 No. 18, all he had to do was make the 2-foot putt for birdie, which he did.

Niemann birdied No. 18 to shoot 66 for the round and tied for second with Kirk at 20 under. Steele parred No. 18 for a 1-under 69 on the day, and finished in an overall tie for fourth with Webb Simpson and Marc Leishman.

Steele had started the final round as the leader, two strokes ahead of Na and Niemann. Last year, Steele led by three going into Sunday, but Cameron Smith tied him for the lead at 18 and then won on the first playoff hole.

Smith shot 1-over 71 par today to finish 8 under and tied for 62nd.