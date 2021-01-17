comscore Television and radio - Jan. 17, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Jan. 17, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 10:29 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
TV
TODAY  
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASKETBALL: NBA
Knicks at Celtics 8 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
76ers at Thunder 2 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Pacers at Clippers 5 p.m. FSPT 31/228 82*
Pacers at Clippers 5 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
BASKETBALL: College Men
Iowa at Northwestern 7 a.m. KGMB 7 7
Penn State at Purdue 8 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
UCF at Houston 9 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
UMass at Fordham 9:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Fresno State at Nevada 11 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Dayton at George Washington 11:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago noon ESPN 22/222 70
Lafayette at Loyola (Md.) 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest 1 p.m. ACC NA/251 NA
*Teams TBA 4 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
BASKETBALL: College Women
Cincinnati at UCF 7 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Miami at Syracuse 7 a.m. FSPT 31/228 82*
Boston College at Notre Dame 7 a.m. ACC NA/251 NA
Auburn at Florida 8 a.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Mississippi State at Texas A&M 8 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Marquette at St. John’s 9 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Washington State at UCLA 9 a.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
Stanford at Colorado 9 a.m. P12BA NA/234* 255*
UMass at Virginia Commonwealth 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Florida State at Louisville 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Ole Miss at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Oregon State at Arizona 11 a.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech 11 a.m. ACC NA/251 NA
Vanderbilt at Kentucky noon SEC NA/220 40*
FIGURE SKATING: U.S. Championships
Men’s free skate 10:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
FOOTBALL: NFL Playoffs, Divisional Round
Browns at Chiefs 10:05 a.m. KGMB 7 7
Buccaneers at Saints 1:40 p.m. KHON 3 3
GOLF
PGA: Sony Open in Hawaii 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL
Capitals at Penguins 7 a.m. KHNL 8 8
Blackhawks at Panthers 2 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
SOCCER
Italian: Fiorentina at Napoli 1:30 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
English: Tottenham Hotspur at Sheffield Utd. 4 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Turkish: Galatasaray at Besiktas 6 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Span. Super Cup, final: Atletico vs. Barcelona 10 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
French: Metz at Lyon 10 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Mexican: Tigres at Santos 3:06 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

 

MONDAY

  
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASKETBALL: NBA
Magic at Knicks 7 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Timberwolves at Hawks 9:30 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Suns at Grizzlies noon TNT 43/553 125
Bucks at Nets 2:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Warriors at Lakers 5 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: College Men
St. John’s at UConn 9:30 a.m. KHON 3 3
Saint Joseph’s at La Salle 11 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Florida State at Louisville 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Kansas at Baylor 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
New Mexico at UNLV 4:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASKETBALL: College Women
Purdue at Iowa 11:30 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
LSU at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Arkansas at South Carolina 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
HOCKEY: NHL
Blue Jackets at Red Wings 7 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Bruins at Islanders noon NBCSN 19/210 87
Sabres at Flyers 2:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Wild at Ducks 4 p.m. FSPT 31/228 82*
Coyotes at Golden Knights 5 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
HOCKEY: College Men
North Dakota at Denver 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
SOCCER
Turkish: Ankaragucu at Fenerbahce 6 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
English: Newcastle United at Arsenal 10 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Women’s int’l friendly: Colombia at U.S.A 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
RADIO
TODAY  
  TIME STATION
NFL: Browns at Chiefs 10:05 a.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
NFL: Buccaneers at Saints 1:40 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
MONDAY  
  TIME STATION
NBA: Warriors at Lakers 5 p.m. 990-AM

 

