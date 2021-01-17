Television and radio – Jan. 17, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
|TV
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Knicks at Celtics
|8 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|76ers at Thunder
|2 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Pacers at Clippers
|5 p.m.
|FSPT
|31/228
|82*
|Pacers at Clippers
|5 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|BASKETBALL: College Men
|Iowa at Northwestern
|7 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|Penn State at Purdue
|8 a.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|UCF at Houston
|9 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|UMass at Fordham
|9:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Fresno State at Nevada
|11 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Dayton at George Washington
|11:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago
|noon
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Lafayette at Loyola (Md.)
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
|1 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|NA
|*Teams TBA
|4 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|BASKETBALL: College Women
|Cincinnati at UCF
|7 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Miami at Syracuse
|7 a.m.
|FSPT
|31/228
|82*
|Boston College at Notre Dame
|7 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|NA
|Auburn at Florida
|8 a.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Mississippi State at Texas A&M
|8 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Marquette at St. John’s
|9 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Washington State at UCLA
|9 a.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|Stanford at Colorado
|9 a.m.
|P12BA
|NA/234*
|255*
|UMass at Virginia Commonwealth
|9 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Florida State at Louisville
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Ole Miss at Georgia
|10 a.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Oregon State at Arizona
|11 a.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
|11 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|NA
|Vanderbilt at Kentucky
|noon
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|FIGURE SKATING: U.S. Championships
|Men’s free skate
|10:30 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|FOOTBALL: NFL Playoffs, Divisional Round
|Browns at Chiefs
|10:05 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|Buccaneers at Saints
|1:40 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|GOLF
|PGA: Sony Open in Hawaii
|1 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL
|Capitals at Penguins
|7 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Blackhawks at Panthers
|2 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|SOCCER
|Italian: Fiorentina at Napoli
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|English: Tottenham Hotspur at Sheffield Utd.
|4 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Turkish: Galatasaray at Besiktas
|6 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Span. Super Cup, final: Atletico vs. Barcelona
|10 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|French: Metz at Lyon
|10 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Mexican: Tigres at Santos
|3:06 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|
MONDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Magic at Knicks
|7 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Timberwolves at Hawks
|9:30 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Suns at Grizzlies
|noon
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Bucks at Nets
|2:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Warriors at Lakers
|5 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: College Men
|St. John’s at UConn
|9:30 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Saint Joseph’s at La Salle
|11 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Florida State at Louisville
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Kansas at Baylor
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|New Mexico at UNLV
|4:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASKETBALL: College Women
|Purdue at Iowa
|11:30 a.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|LSU at Missouri
|2 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Arkansas at South Carolina
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|HOCKEY: NHL
|Blue Jackets at Red Wings
|7 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Bruins at Islanders
|noon
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Sabres at Flyers
|2:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Wild at Ducks
|4 p.m.
|FSPT
|31/228
|82*
|Coyotes at Golden Knights
|5 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|HOCKEY: College Men
|North Dakota at Denver
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|SOCCER
|Turkish: Ankaragucu at Fenerbahce
|6 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|English: Newcastle United at Arsenal
|10 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Women’s int’l friendly: Colombia at U.S.A
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NFL: Browns at Chiefs
|10:05 a.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|NFL: Buccaneers at Saints
|1:40 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|MONDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NBA: Warriors at Lakers
|5 p.m.
|990-AM
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.