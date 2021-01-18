Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2021: List of what’s open and closed today on Oahu

Want to know what’s open and closed today on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? Here’s your guide for Oahu.
GOVERNMENT OFFICES (CLOSED)
>> Federal offices
>> State offices
>> City, county offices and all satellite city halls
SCHOOLS (CLOSED)
>> Public
>> University of Hawaii
PUBLIC SERVICES (CLOSED)
>> Most libraries
>> Open markets
PUBLIC SERVICE (OPEN)
>> Blood Bank
>> Humane Society
>> Municipal golf courses
FINANCIAL SERVICES (CLOSED)
>> Most banks
>> Most savings and loans
>> Stock brokerages
ATTRACTIONS (CLOSED)
>> Arizona Memorial
>> Bishop Museum
>> Children’s Discovery Center
>> Dole Plantation
>> Hawaii’s Plantation Village
>> Hawai’i State Art Museum
>> Honolulu Museum of Art
>> Iolani Palace
>> Lyon Arboretum
>> Misson Houses
>> Paradise Cove
>> Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum
>> Polynesian Cultural Center
>> Queen Emma Summer Palace
>> Sea Life Park
>> USS Bowfin
>> USS Missouri
>> Waikiki Aquarium
>> Waimea Valley
ATTRACTIONS (OPEN)
>> Honolulu Zoo
>> Parks and botanical gardens (View the website)
OTHER
>> TheBus is operating on a state holiday schedule (View the schedule);
>> Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, police services will be available;
>> On-street parking is free except for meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park, metered parking lots and meters on specific Waikiki streets (View the list here);
>> Parking will be restricted in Lanikai from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
>> Traffic: No contra-flow cones;
>> Refuse will be collected (Transfer stations, H-POWER and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open; View more details);
>> No mail delivery.
