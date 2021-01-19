comscore Firefighters rescue 9 stranded hikers in North Kohala during flash flood | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Firefighters rescue 9 stranded hikers in North Kohala during flash flood

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:56 am

Hawaii County firefighters rescued nine stranded hikers in Pololu Valley in North Kohala Monday during a flash flood.

Firefighters responded to a call of stranded hikers on the east side of a riverbank in the valley at about 1:50 p.m.

The Hawaii County Fire Department said the hikers were unable to cross a river due to swift-moving waters.

A fire rescue helicopter plucked the hikers to safety.

No injuries were reported.

Comments (2)

