Firefighters rescue 9 stranded hikers in North Kohala during flash flood

Hawaii County firefighters rescued nine stranded hikers in Pololu Valley in North Kohala Monday during a flash flood.
Firefighters responded to a call of stranded hikers on the east side of a riverbank in the valley at about 1:50 p.m.
The Hawaii County Fire Department said the hikers were unable to cross a river due to swift-moving waters.
A fire rescue helicopter plucked the hikers to safety.
No injuries were reported.
