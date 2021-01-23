Motorcylist dies after losing control of his bike, getting hit by a car in Wailua

A deadly Friday evening traffic accident in Wailua has brought the count of traffic fatalities to four since the start of the year.

According to Honolulu police, a 26-year-old male was traveling northbound on Kaukonahua Road, when he lost control of his Suzuki motorcycle along the “S” turn, north of Wilikina Drive. Police said the man hit the roadway and was then struck by a Ford sedan, which was traveling in the opposite direction.

Police said the 22-year-old driver of the sedan was not injured in the accident, which occurred about 6:35 p.m.

The motorcyclist wore a helmet; however, police said he was still transported to an area hospital in “extremely critical condition.” He later died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the accident, they said.

Police said speed appeared to be a factor in the incident, which is still under investigation. Officials have not determined if drugs or alcohol contributed to the accident.

The Honolulu Medical Center has identified the accident victim, but said they were not releasing his name pending notification.