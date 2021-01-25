comscore Motorist hits at least 6 people in Portland, driver arrested | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Motorist hits at least 6 people in Portland, driver arrested

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Police investigate after a driver struck and injured at least five people over a 20-block stretch of Southeast Portland, Ore., before crashing and fleeing today, according to witnesses.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Police investigate after a driver struck and injured at least five people over a 20-block stretch of Southeast Portland, Ore., before crashing and fleeing today, according to witnesses.

PORTLAND, Ore. >> A motorist fatally struck one person and hit other people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Oregon, today before he fled on foot and was arrested, police said.

One person who was hit died at a hospital, police said. Five other people were hurt and taken to hospitals. Authorities said they believe more people were hurt who did not need ambulance transport.

Police received a call shortly after 1 p.m. that a driver had hit a pedestrian in the Southeastern part of the city, according to Portland Police Bureau spokesman Derek Carmon.

Additional calls then came from people saying a person driving the same suspect vehicle, a Honda Element, was striking other people and vehicles, he said.

The motorist eventually crashed the Honda a final time, fled on foot and with help from the community, was apprehended by police, Carmon said. A group of people saw him run from the scene and corralled him until police were able to take him into custody.

Police said investigators were still working to confirm the driver’s identity.

The incident, which spans dozens of city blocks, is under investigation, police said.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
House delivers Trump impeachment article to Senate, testing his sway over GOP
Looking Back

Scroll Up