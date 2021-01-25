comscore Television and radio - Jan. 25, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio – Jan. 25, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 9:01 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
 
TV
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASKETBALL: NBA
Heat at Nets 2:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Lakers at Cavaliers 3 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Timberwolves at Warriors 5 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
BASKETBALL: College Men
Syracuse at Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
UNC-Greensboro at Furman 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Loyola-Chicago at Bradley 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Texas Tech at West Virginia 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Oklahoma State at Iowa State 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Utah State at UNLV 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Arizona State at Arizona 6 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: College Women
Minnesota at Penn State 1 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Maryland at Ohio State 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
St. John’s at Villanova 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Arkansas at Georgia 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Nebraska at Illinois 3 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
HOCKEY: NHL
Senators at Canucks 5 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
SOCCER
Turkish: Fenerbahce SK vs. Kayserispor 5:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Spanish: Athletic Bilbao vs. Getafe 9:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
TUESDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL
Hall of Fame Election Announcement 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
BASKETBALL: nba
Clippers at Hawks 2:30 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
Clippers at Hawks 2:30 p.m. FSPT NA/228 82*
Clippers at Hawks 2:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
BASKETBALL: College men
Mississippi State at Tennessee 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
SMU at Memphis 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Kentucky at Alabama 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Oklahoma at Texas 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
North Carolina at Pittsburgh 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Butler at Connecticut 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Dayton at Saint Louis 3:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
LSU at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Georgia Tech at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Missouri at Auburn 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: College WOMen
Miami at Louisville 11 a.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Connecticut at Providence 1:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
GOLF: College
Southwestern Invitational, R2 11:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL
Islanders at Capitals 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Kings at Wild 3 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
SOCCER
Premier: Newcastle Utd. vs. Leeds Utd. 7:55 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Premier: West Brom vs. Manchester City 10:10 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
 
Radio
TODAY
  TIME STATION
NBA: Lakers at Cavaliers 3 p.m. 990-AM
NBA: Timberwolves at Warriors 5 p.m. 1500-AM
Tuesday
  TIME STATION
No live events scheduled

