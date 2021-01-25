Television and radio – Jan. 25, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
|TV
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Heat at Nets
|2:30 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Lakers at Cavaliers
|3 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Timberwolves at Warriors
|5 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|BASKETBALL: College Men
|Syracuse at Virginia
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|UNC-Greensboro at Furman
|2 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Loyola-Chicago at Bradley
|2 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Texas Tech at West Virginia
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Oklahoma State at Iowa State
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Utah State at UNLV
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Arizona State at Arizona
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: College Women
|Minnesota at Penn State
|1 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Maryland at Ohio State
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|St. John’s at Villanova
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Arkansas at Georgia
|2 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Nebraska at Illinois
|3 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|HOCKEY: NHL
|Senators at Canucks
|5 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|SOCCER
|Turkish: Fenerbahce SK vs. Kayserispor
|5:55 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Spanish: Athletic Bilbao vs. Getafe
|9:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL
|Hall of Fame Election Announcement
|10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|BASKETBALL: nba
|Clippers at Hawks
|2:30 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Clippers at Hawks
|2:30 p.m.
|FSPT
|NA/228
|82*
|Clippers at Hawks
|2:30 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|BASKETBALL: College men
|Mississippi State at Tennessee
|2 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|SMU at Memphis
|2 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Kentucky at Alabama
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Oklahoma at Texas
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|North Carolina at Pittsburgh
|2 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Butler at Connecticut
|3:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Dayton at Saint Louis
|3:30 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|LSU at Texas A&M
|4 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Georgia Tech at Duke
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Missouri at Auburn
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: College WOMen
|Miami at Louisville
|11 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Connecticut at Providence
|1:30 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|GOLF: College
|Southwestern Invitational, R2
|11:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL
|Islanders at Capitals
|2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Kings at Wild
|3 p.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|SOCCER
|Premier: Newcastle Utd. vs. Leeds Utd.
|7:55 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Premier: West Brom vs. Manchester City
|10:10 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Radio
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NBA: Lakers at Cavaliers
|3 p.m.
|990-AM
|NBA: Timberwolves at Warriors
|5 p.m.
|1500-AM
|Tuesday
|TIME
|STATION
|No live events scheduled
