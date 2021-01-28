Chinatown eatery slapped with red placard after owner fails to wear mask

The state Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch issued a red “Closed” placard to a restaurant in Chinatown due to repeated violations of employees not wearing face masks.

The Food Safety Branch has received complaints that employees at Doner Shack, or Döner Shack, at 79 S. Pauahi St. were not wearing masks on Jan. 20.

The health department said an inspection conducted Monday revealed the restaurant’s owner/manager was not wearing a mask or covering while working. The department’s Food Safety Branch issued a warning letter to the restaurant for the violation and indicated a follow-up inspection would be conducted.

Inspectors returned to the eatery Wednesday and the same owner/manager was still working without a face covering. After an inspector posted a red “Closed” placard in the restaurant, health officials said the owner removed it and refused to close the business.

This is a food safety code violation that requires a placard to be displayed. Violators face a $2,000 fine.

Issuance of a red placard is a temporary suspension of a food permit. Refusal to close an establishment operating without a food permit also may lead to fines of up to $1,000 per day.

Health officials said the restaurant may not reopen until a follow-up inspection is requested and an inspector verifies all employees are wearing masks “at all times.”

“It is so critical at this time for all businesses and their customers to pay close attention to pandemic prevention measures and requirements, and for all business owners to ensure that their employees and customers are properly wearing face masks at all times,” said Peter Oshiro, chief of the Food Safety Branch, in a statement today. “This is essential to curbing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”