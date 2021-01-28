Ainu culture takes center stage at new park

SHIRAOI, Japan >> A new cultural park celebrating one of Japan’s indigenous groups has drawn nearly 200,000 visitors since opening in July. The Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park spotlights the Ainu, from the northern region of the Japanese archipelago.

While those numbers fall short of an original goal of a million visitors a year, the coronavirus crisis has humbled the expectations of the Foundation for Ainu Culture, which runs Upopoy and it is in fact pleased by the attendance.

The Ainu word upopoy means “singing together in a large group.”

The complex houses the National Ainu Museum, a cultural exchange hall, workshop, craft studio and a model of a traditional Ainu village.

To accommodate visitors during the pandemic, the complex this month is offering the chance to try on Ainu folk costumes digitally. In another program, participants can take part in simulations of traditional Ainu hunting and games.

The museum plans to redo exhibits every two months.

Despite the challenges of the coronavirus, the foundation continues to move forward on its goal of expanding appreciation of Ainu culture.

“Although there are some issues to be dealt with … we are grateful for the efforts being made to revive Ainu culture amid the ongoing pandemic,” said Tadashi Kato of the Ainu Association of Hokkaido.