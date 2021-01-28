comscore Ainu culture takes center stage at new park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
News

Ainu culture takes center stage at new park

  • By Japan News-Yomiuri
  • Today
  • JAPAN NEWS / YOMIURI PHOTO Visitors viewed a model of a traditional Ainu village last week at the Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park in Hokkaido.

    JAPAN NEWS / YOMIURI PHOTO

    Visitors viewed a model of a traditional Ainu village last week at the Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park in Hokkaido.

SHIRAOI, Japan >> A new cultural park celebrating one of Japan’s indigenous groups has drawn nearly 200,000 visitors since opening in July. The Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park spotlights the Ainu, from the northern region of the Japanese archipelago.

While those numbers fall short of an original goal of a million visitors a year, the coronavirus crisis has humbled the expectations of the Foundation for Ainu Culture, which runs Upopoy and it is in fact pleased by the attendance.

The Ainu word upopoy means “singing together in a large group.”

The complex houses the National Ainu Museum, a cultural exchange hall, workshop, craft studio and a model of a traditional Ainu village.

To accommodate visitors during the pandemic, the complex this month is offering the chance to try on Ainu folk costumes digitally. In another program, participants can take part in simulations of traditional Ainu hunting and games.

The museum plans to redo exhibits every two months.

Despite the challenges of the coronavirus, the foundation continues to move forward on its goal of expanding appreciation of Ainu culture.

“Although there are some issues to be dealt with … we are grateful for the efforts being made to revive Ainu culture amid the ongoing pandemic,” said Tadashi Kato of the Ainu Association of Hokkaido.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
At Sundance Film Festival, coronavirus pandemic dramas unfold on screen and off
Looking Back

Scroll Up