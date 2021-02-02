CVS to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines at 7 Longs Drugs in Hawaii starting Feb. 11

CVS Health announced today that starting Feb. 11, it will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations at seven Longs Drugs locations in Hawaii.

The participating Longs Drugs are in Hilo, Honolulu, Kahului, Kaneohe and Kapaa.

The announcement is part of an 11-state rollout across approximately 335 CVS Pharmacy locations. Eligibility will be based on state criteria, which will be confirmed and communicated by each state.

Hawaii is currently in Phase 1-B of its vaccine rollout, which includes kupuna 75 and up, along with frontline essential workers, including educators and child care workers.

CVS said the supply for the limited rollout comes directly from the federal pharmacy partnership program, which will be about 4,400 total doses. As more supply becomes available, CVS will expand to more locations, and eventually expects to offer vaccines throughout the U.S.

CVS Health also continues to vaccinate residents and staff at more than 45 long-term care facilities across Hawaii.

“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” said Karen S. Lynch, CVS Health President and Chief Executive Officer in a news release. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic.”

Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccines at Longs Drugs will become available for booking as early as Feb. 9.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.