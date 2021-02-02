UH men’s basketball to sign power forward transfer from Princeton

Jerome Desrosier, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound power forward for Princeton the past four years, said he will join the University of Hawaii basketball team as a graduate transfer this summer.
Desrosiers, who played 82 games for the Tigers, said he will sign a letter of intent on April 14, the first day basketball prospects may put their pledges in writing.
“First of all, I really related to the coaching staff,” Desrosiers said in a telephone interview. “I think Coach (Eran) Ganot said something that really related to me. He said: ‘we want to be happy.’ That’s something he focused on during the whole recruiting process. I feel that’s the way I go about my life. Just be happy. I really like the coaching staff, the whole program and, obviously, the location is great. I can’t complain about that.”
Desrosiers said he also likes the ’Bows’ four-out offense.
“I think the way they play with their four (power forward), they touch the ball a lot, they pass, there’s a lot of cutting and moving,” Desrosiers said. “There’s also a lot of 3s going up, which I can’t complain about, for sure.”
As a junior in 2019-20, Desrosiers played in 27 games, hitting 45.5% of his shots, including 37.5% from behind the arc. The past fall, it was announced the Ivy League was canceling winter sports, including the 2020-21 basketball season, because of the pandemic.
