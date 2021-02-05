First virtual Great Aloha Run begins Monday

The first virtual Great Aloha Run officially kicks off on Monday.

Organizers of the 37th annual Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha Run this year are holding the event virtually due the pandemic — and are offering participants an entire week – from Monday to Feb. 15 to complete the 8.15-mile foot race at any location, including on a treadmill.

Participants may still sign up for the run, which is traditionally held as a fundraiser for dozens of local charities.

“There is no doubt that the past year has been challenging for everyone, but we are not going to let that change our commitment to giving back to the community,” said Great Aloha Run co-founder Carole Kai Onouye in a news release. “Our race slogan this year is ‘Together Mo Bettah’, and that exemplifies our Hawaii spirit. When we join together, we are able to excel and accomplish anything. All money raised from the race goes towards supporting local organizations.”

Usually, the in-person race starts in front of Aloha Tower in the morning, and continues along Nimitz Highway to the finish line at Aloha Stadium in Aiea.

Participants may walk, run or jog, all while tracking their mileage online. Upon completion, all participants are eligible to receive a finisher’s T-shirt, medal, certificate and additional swag.

Online activities and events, including music, health tips, challenges and prizes are being planned for a GAR weekend event from Feb. 12 to 15.

Among then are a two-day livestream event from Hawaii Theatre, and a kanikapila series featuring some of Hawaii’s beloved musicians such as Koolau Serenaders, Kamakakehau Fernandez, Melveen Leed, Pomaikai Keawe & Malie Lyman, Nue (Na Ukulele Ekolu) and Shawn Pimental.

On Feb. 15, live entertainment will be provided by Jon Yamasato and Herb Ohta Jr., Bobby Moderow, Del Beazly, Nathan Aweau, and Manoa DNA.

“We began sponsoring the Great Aloha Run four years ago as part of our ongoing commitment to creating a healthier Hawaii, and we’re pleased to continue our support of this iconic event,” said Ray Vara, president and CEO of Hawaii Pacific Health in a statement. “This year’s virtual format will allow participants to still engage, have fun and raise much-needed funds for the community all while in a safe environment.”

During its 37-year history, the Great Aloha Run has raised more than $14.5 million for over 150 Hawaii’s non-profit organizations and community groups. Last year’s run generated $170,000, benefiting more than 100 charitable organizations.

Registration for the Great Aloha Run is still open at greataloharun.com.